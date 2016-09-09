Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

Published 9 September 2016 at 4:21pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Filipinos in Indonesia are looking forward to coming visit of President Rodrigo Duterte in Jakarta. China denies building artificial islands in the Scarborough shoal, as Manila releases pictures of several Chinese vessels around Scarborough shoal. Police have identified the suspect in the Davao City bombing which killed four people and wounded more than 60 others. Image: Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (R) presents a gavel to Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte (R) during a symbolic handing over of the ASEAN presidency to the Philippines (AAP-EPA-Ritchie B Tongo)

