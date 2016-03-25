Escalante Report

Published 25 March 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 25 March 2016 at 2:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For thirty years Ruben Enaje has been re-enacting the crucifixion of Christ, he says this annual re-enactment has become a part of his service and duty to his community. Stricter security measures in place in airports, seaports and bus terminals this Holy week Image: file photo senakulo ( AAP Image/NEWZULU/SHERBIEN DACALANIO)
