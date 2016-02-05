Escalante Report

Published 5 February 2016 at 10:56pm, updated 6 February 2016 at 11:23am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
The topics for this weeks report include: the government and the MILF consult on next moves following the failure of congress to pass the Bangsamoro Basic Law, Malacanang insists it gave best effort to push the passage of priority bills, cloud-seeding operations in Mindanao, reports of job lay-offs of Filipinos in Saudi Arabia, lucky charms being sold before the Chinese New Year. Image: Bansamoro Women (theconversation.com)
