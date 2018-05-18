Escalante Report

Ousted Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Published 18 May 2018
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno challenged President Rodrigo Duterte to resign, she accuses him of bias in appointing a woman chief justice but Malacanang denies allegations
