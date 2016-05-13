Escalante Report

Published 13 May 2016 at 4:46pm, updated 13 May 2016 at 4:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Benigno Aquino prepares to return to his family home at Times Street. Transition committee of the Aquino government and incoming Duterte government meets today. Senator Bongbong Marcos cries foul in the results of the unofficial count, Congresswoman Leni Robredo challenges Marcos to file a complaint at Comelec. Image: Leni Robredo - (AAP Image/ AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Published 13 May 2016 at 4:46pm, updated 13 May 2016 at 4:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share