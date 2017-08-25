Escalante Report

Image:Lorenza delos Santos, left, talks about her late son Kian Loyd delos Santos, a 17-year-old Grade 11 student killed allegedly in a drug crackdown, at the senate committee hearing on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The killing of Kian Aug. 16, has sparked public outrage and condemnation of President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs. At right is her husband Saldy delos Santos( AAP Images/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Published 25 August 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 25 August 2017 at 5:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This week, the allegations of corruption at the Bureau of Customs and the exchange of accusations between Senator Panfilo Lacson and former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, and inputs on the senate hearing which tackled the killing of 17-year-old, Kian Loyd delos Santos suspected of dealing drugs.
Published 25 August 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 25 August 2017 at 5:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share