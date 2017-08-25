SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_738261.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 August 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 25 August 2017 at 5:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This week, the allegations of corruption at the Bureau of Customs and the exchange of accusations between Senator Panfilo Lacson and former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, and inputs on the senate hearing which tackled the killing of 17-year-old, Kian Loyd delos Santos suspected of dealing drugs.

Published 25 August 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 25 August 2017 at 5:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 Image:Lorenza delos Santos, left, talks about her late son Kian Loyd delos Santos, a 17-year-old Grade 11 student killed allegedly in a drug crackdown, at the senate committee hearing on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The killing of Kian Aug. 16, has sparked public outrage and condemnation of President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs. At right is her husband Saldy delos Santos( AAP Images/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul