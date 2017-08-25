Escalante Report

Image:Lorenza delos Santos, left, talks about her late son Kian Loyd delos Santos, a 17-year-old Grade 11 student killed allegedly in a drug crackdown, at the senate committee hearing on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The killing of Kian Aug. 16, has sparked public outrage and condemnation of President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs. At right is her husband Saldy delos Santos( AAP Images/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)



