Escalante Report

Image: Senator Leila De Lima (C) breaks up a quarrel between Senator Antonio Trillanes (L) and Senator Allan Peter Cayetano (R) during the hearing on the extrajudicial killings and summary executions of suspected criminals at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 15 September 2016 (AAP Image/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO)
Published 16 September 2016 at 4:26pm, updated 16 September 2016 at 5:55pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This week, the Senate hearing on the recent increase of extra judicial killings leveled against the Duterte Administration's fight against illegal drugs. A witness has come forward and made many accusations while many denials were also made.
Published 16 September 2016 at 4:26pm, updated 16 September 2016 at 5:55pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share