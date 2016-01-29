Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

Published 29 January 2016 at 3:56pm, updated 29 January 2016 at 4:21pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
The latest news from the Philippines, as reported by Shirley Escalante. Image: President Noynoy Aquino III (AP - Aaron Favila)

Topics for today's report include: The Senate says Congress' overriding President Aquino's veto of the bill seeking to raise the SSS pension is slim; a signature campaign is launched to raise the SSS pension; the Senate re-investigation into the Mamasapano encounter found no new angles and evidence on the incident; the Justice Department is set to release its resolution on its investigation on the Mamasapano incident; the Japanese Emperor visiting Manila will honor the dead in two war memorials; customs officials investigate two employees who opened Japanese diplomatic pouches.

