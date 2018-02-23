Escalante Report

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte viewing the coffin of Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Joanna Demafelis in the town of Sara, Iloilo province Source: AAP Image/ EPA/RICHARD MADELO-HO
Published 23 February 2018 at 6:11pm, updated 23 February 2018 at 6:16pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
President Rodrigo R Duterte visits the wake of of Joana Demafelis, Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who was killed in Kuwait. Demafelis, who was found dead, had been stuffed in an apartment's freezer in Kuwait after she died due to a severe beating.
