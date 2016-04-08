Escalante Report

Published 8 April 2016 at 5:31pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 6:29pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian forces join the Balikatan Exercises in the Philippines while a Filipino soldier dies during a training accident. The senate begins its probe on the violent rally dispersal of farmers in Kidapawan City last week. Printing of ballots for the elections in May is expected to be completed by mid-April Image: : Philippine National Police clear the highway off of blood and debris following a violent protest along a national highway in Kidapawan city southern Philippines Friday April 1, 2016. (AAP AP-Williamor Magbanua)
Published 8 April 2016 at 5:31pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 6:29pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share