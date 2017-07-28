Escalante Report

Image: Filipinos walk through floodwaters in Malabon City, north of Manila, Philippines, 27 July 2017. The center of tropical storm Nesat (local name Gorio) has been estimated at 615 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan province in the northeast area of the Philippines, according to the weather bureau. It is moving with sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph, as it continues to enhance monsoon rains. (AAP Images/ EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA)



