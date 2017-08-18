Escalante Report

Image: : A Filipino relative weeps near the body of a man who was killed following a police operation against illegal drugs in Manila, Philippines, early 17 August 2017. According to news reports, at least 58 suspected criminals involved on illegal drugs were killed in a simultaneous police operation in two consecutive nights as the campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte against illegal drugs intensifies. Twenty six were killed in the Philippine capital Manila on the night of 16 August and 32 more were kiled in Bulacan province on 15 August. (AAP Image/ EPA/EZRA ACAYAN)



