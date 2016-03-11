Escalante Report

Published 11 March 2016 at 2:31pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Supreme Court orders the issuance of the voter receipt, while Commission on Elections' (COMELEC) plan to appeal the ruling, President Aquino and Senator Poes reaction to the Supreme Court's decision to allow Senator Poe to run in the polls. The senate refuses to grant additional budget to the Comelec for changes in the polls and latest results from pre-poll survey .Image: Philippine presidential candidate Sen. Grace Poe (AAP AP-Bullit Marquez)
