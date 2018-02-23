Escalante Report

shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte viewing the coffin of Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Joanna Demafelis during a wake in the town of Sara, Iloilo provi Source: AAP Image/ EPA/RICHARD MADELO-HO
Published 23 February 2018 at 5:37pm, updated 23 February 2018 at 5:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
President Rodrigo R Duterte visits the wake of Joana Demafelis an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), who was found dead in Kuwiat. Demafelis' body was stuffed in an apartment's freezer in Kuwait after she died due to a severe beating. Meanwhile, more Labor officials were sent to the Middle East to help distressed OFWs while the the Philippine government is currently verifying reports of an OFW who is comatose in Kuwait.
