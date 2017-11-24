Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno

Published 24 November 2017 at 4:16pm
By Shirley Escalante
Supreme Court Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno bewails what she calls a "fishing expedition" against her in impeachment proceedings in Congress.

Remembering those who have been killed 8 years ago, journalists are saddened by the slow grind of justice in resolving the Maguindanao Massacre case.

