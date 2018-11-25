SBS Filipino

Ethnic Business Awards honour 30 years

The 2018 Ethnic Business Awards in Sydney

Published 26 November 2018 at 7:53am, updated 26 November 2018 at 8:15am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Available in other languages

Indigenous and migrant business owners have been honoured for their successes at the 30th annual Ethnic Business Awards in Sydney.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was among those attending the event, which honours the contribution migrants have made to Australian society.

 

 

