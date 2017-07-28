Image: Dr Benjamin Cowie with a Hepatitis B patient in 2013 (AAP)
Ethnic communities, stigmas targeted in hepatitis fight
Published 28 July 2017 at 2:11pm, updated 28 July 2017 at 3:37pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Health authorities suggest targeting diverse communities and eliminating any stigma around viral hepatitis could prove vital in making breakthroughs in treating it. Those living with the virus are over-represented in Australia's ethnic and Indigenous communities, making them a focus of efforts to help eradicate the disease. Image: Dr Benjamin Cowie with a Hepatitis B patient in 2013 (AAP)
Published 28 July 2017 at 2:11pm, updated 28 July 2017 at 3:37pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share