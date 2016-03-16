EU Renews Support for Mindanao Peace

The European Union (EU) in the Philippines has renewed its support to the continuing peace process in Mindanao despite proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL); Two army personnel were killed in an ambush by suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Tuesday morning in the outskirts of Patikul, Sulu; The power shortage in the Mindanao grid has temporarily eased on Tuesday following the restoration of a bombed transmission line connecting to the Agus hydropower complex in Lanao del Sur; Koronadal City and two other municipalities in South Cotabato have been placed under the state of calamity due to the impact of the worsening dry spell triggered by the continuing El Niño Phenomenon; Security for boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has stepped up in the final leg of his training in Los Angeles for the April 9 faceoff with American brawler Timothy Bradley in Las Vegas.







































