Eurovision 2019 trophy goes to the Netherlands, Australia places ninth

Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands Source: AP
Published 20 May 2019 at 7:39am
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Twenty-six nations battled to win the grand final of 64th Eurovision Song Contest. But it was Duncan Laurence's power ballad entitled 'Arcade', which won the most points from the public and jury vote ((492 points)).
