Eurovision 2019 trophy goes to the Netherlands, Australia places ninth

荷蘭雙性戀歌手勞倫斯認為音樂可為人類帶來無比慰藉，人與人之間亦需有更大的包容。

Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands Source: AP

Published 20 May 2019 at 7:39am
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Twenty-six nations battled to win the grand final of 64th Eurovision Song Contest. But it was Duncan Laurence's power ballad entitled 'Arcade', which won the most points from the public and jury vote ((492 points)).

