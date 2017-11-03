SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Euthanasia bill facing tough battle in Victorian upper house

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews

Source: AAP Image/Joe Castro

Published 3 November 2017 at 3:19pm, updated 3 November 2017 at 3:24pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Support for the Victorian government's controversial euthanasia bill is wavering as the debate moves to the state parliament's upper house. Various amendments have been proposed, but euthanasia advocates argue the changes could make it an unworkable piece of law.

Available in other languages
