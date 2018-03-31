Event producer by day, outreach worker at night

Source: SBS
Published 31 March 2018 at 12:04pm, updated 31 March 2018 at 12:18pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Chito Javier is a volunteer broadcaster, a voice talent for SBS radio, the managing director of Sandok production. Actively involved in Filipino events and concerst as producer, director and stage manager, he is also presently working as an outreach worker in Melbourne. A teacher back in the Philippines, he moved to Australia in 1999 and since then lived in the country. He finds deep purpose in his job as an outreach worker and finds joy in producing concerts and events for the Filipino community. He has worked with big artists from the Philippines like Leah Salonga but loves organising shows for Filipino talents in Melbourne. Chito is our guest host for today's episode of SBS Filipino Weekend Edition.
