Every child should learn how to swim

Published 20 September 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 20 September 2017 at 4:29pm
By Maridel Martinez
New research reveals that one in three parents with children under five years of age are not taking them to swimming lessons, even though nearly a quarter said they or a family member had experienced a near drowning event Learn2Swim Week Ambassador Laurie Lawrence tells us why it is important our children learn how to swim

 23 September - 2 October is Learn2Swim Week, there are free swim classes this week  



