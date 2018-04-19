Every Gold Coast morning is beautiful for Butch

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Every Gold Coast morning is beautiful for ButchPlay10:54SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: Celeste MacintoshGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.99MB)Published 19 April 2018 at 3:00pm, updated 19 April 2018 at 3:04pmBy Celeste MacintoshSource: SBSAvailable in other languages SBS correspondent, Celeste Macintosh, visits the home of well-known and respected Filipino composer Butch Monserrat in the Gold Coast, Queensland.Published 19 April 2018 at 3:00pm, updated 19 April 2018 at 3:04pmBy Celeste MacintoshSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesButch talks about the unexpected success of his best known song and his new collaborations with musicians from all over the world.Here is the video:ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul