Every Gold Coast morning is beautiful for Butch

Butch Monserrat in his home studio in Gold Coast

Source: Celeste Macintosh

Published 19 April 2018 at 3:00pm, updated 19 April 2018 at 3:04pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
SBS correspondent, Celeste Macintosh, visits the home of well-known and respected Filipino composer Butch Monserrat in the Gold Coast, Queensland.

Butch talks about the unexpected success of his best known song and his new collaborations with musicians from all over the world.

Here is the video:



