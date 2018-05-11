SBS Filipino

Experience multiculturalism in the Philippine Festival in Queensland

SBS Filipino

Tinikling

Tinikling, a Filipino cultural dance, featured in the Philippine Multicultural Festival in Queensland Source: FAFQI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 May 2018 at 1:54pm, updated 11 May 2018 at 2:00pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"One world, one spirit" is once again the theme for this year's Philippine multicultural festival in Queensland.

Published 11 May 2018 at 1:54pm, updated 11 May 2018 at 2:00pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"We want to promote Philippines to other ethnic groups here in Australia," says Mr Mauro Somodio, president of the Filipino-Australian Foundation of Queensland, Inc.

The event will be held at the Sunnybank State High School, Boorman St., Queensland on May 26th.

Attendees of the event will witness the highlights from last year's festival such as the parade of nations and presentation of the Ginoo at Binibining Pilipinas-Australia 2019 candidates.

"We still have food stalls, talent shows, games, exhibits and displays," adds Mr Somodio.

This year the organizers included new activities like the bingo game (where the winners have the chance to travel to the Philippines and other countries in Asia for free) and zumba (which is open for all ages).

Those who are planning to come to the festival will also have a taste of a unique lechon prepared by the Columbian participants.

Mr Somodio's invitation to everyone: "To all our Philippine organizations listening right now in Queensland and other ethnic communities [in Queensland], and other states of Australia who would like to witness this exciting event for this 'One world, one spirit' Philippine festival on May 26, 2018, you are most welcome to attend and enjoy this festivity."

Find out more about the festival in this interview.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom