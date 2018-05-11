Experience multiculturalism in the Philippine Festival in Queensland

"We want to promote Philippines to other ethnic groups here in Australia," says Mr Mauro Somodio, president of the Filipino-Australian Foundation of Queensland, Inc.





The event will be held at the Sunnybank State High School, Boorman St., Queensland on May 26th.





Attendees of the event will witness the highlights from last year's festival such as the parade of nations and presentation of the Ginoo at Binibining Pilipinas-Australia 2019 candidates.





"We still have food stalls, talent shows, games, exhibits and displays," adds Mr Somodio.





This year the organizers included new activities like the bingo game (where the winners have the chance to travel to the Philippines and other countries in Asia for free) and zumba (which is open for all ages).





Those who are planning to come to the festival will also have a taste of a unique lechon prepared by the Columbian participants.





Mr Somodio's invitation to everyone: "To all our Philippine organizations listening right now in Queensland and other ethnic communities [in Queensland], and other states of Australia who would like to witness this exciting event for this 'One world, one spirit' Philippine festival on May 26, 2018, you are most welcome to attend and enjoy this festivity."



