Expert answers: Should pregnant women get the COVID vaccine?

Highlights There is insufficient evidence to recommend routine use of the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy

During an interview with SBS Filipino , Sydney nurse and expecting mum, Lori Saavedra who is now on her second trimester shares that although she is in favour of the vaccine, she has concerns about its safety to her unborn child.





“I have positive thoughts about the vaccine because it will definitely help to protect against the virus but in my case, as I am pregnant, I won’t take the risk as I am concerned about the vaccine’s safety to me and my baby."





The decision to receive the vaccine should be an informed consultation with a midwife or doctor

Like every medicine or vaccine, the COVID vaccine may have potential side effects

COVID vaccine during pregnancy

According to General Practitioner, Angelica Logarta Scott who specialises in women’s health, although the available data from the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists regarding the vaccine do not indicate any safety concern or harm to pregnancy, there is insufficient evidence to recommend routine use of the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy.





“It’s not routinely recommended as of the moment. However, if a pregnant woman meets the definition of being vulnerable or high risk, for example if she has a pre-existing condition then the COVID-19 vaccine is an option.”





Dr Scott shares that every pregnant woman should discuss their individual situation with their doctor.





"I think it’s important that because of the absence of evidence, the decision to receive the vaccine should be an informed consultation with a midwife or the doctor."





Is it safe when you're breastfeeding?

Ms Scott stressed that the vaccine like other similar vaccines is unlikely to pose a risk to a breastfeeding infant.





"These vaccines are not thought to be a risk to a breastfeeding infant even with limited data."





How about for those who are trying to fall pregnant?

While there are concerns from pregnant women, women who are planning to fall pregnant are facing the same ordeal.





Ms Scott says that base on the available data, the vaccine does not pose a risk for women who are planning to fall pregnant.





“There is no evidence of increased risk of malformation, miscarriage or maternal illness for those planning to fall pregnant thus it can be given and there is no need to delay pregnancy as well.”





Guidelines may change

Ms Scott made it clear that the guidelines released by the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists may change depending on the available data.





“We base our management and recommendation from the guidelines released by the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. Obviously the guidelines, might change in the future or it may change in the next few weeks, depending on what available data we have.”





What do we know about its side effects?

Ms Scott shares that like every medicine or vaccine, the COVID vaccine may have potential side effects.





“There is a small percentage of possible allergic reaction. It’s very important to have a thorough consultation with your doctor prior to administration of the vaccine especially for those who have severe allergic reaction.”





Ms Scott says that during the trial of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine, pregnant women and breastfeeding women were excluded in the trial so there is not enough data on its effects.





“If we base it on scientific probability and history, these vaccines contain only a portion of the dead virus, so no live virus in that. Base on the known data, from other similar vaccines it is unlikely that the vaccine pose a risk to pregnant women or her foetus.”





Ms Scott is hopeful that there will be more studies and data to assure women about its safety.“





"Hopefully in the next 6 to 12 months we will get more post studies and data related to pregnant and breastfeeding women.”





