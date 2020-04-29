Experts fear students may suffer learning setbacks due to online learning

It's released new research that shows as many as half of ALL students will suffer significant learning setbacks because of the shift to remote learning.
- New South Wales is taking a five-stage approach to bringing students back to the classroom.
- There are concerns schools are simply not ready for a full-scale return.
- States and territories such as Victoria, the ACT and Tasmania have opted for remote learning
Craig Petersen, of the New South Wales Secondary Principals Council says some teachers and students are worried about the risk of transmission of COVID-19.