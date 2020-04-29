Experts fear students may suffer learning setbacks due to online learning

SBS Filipino

Teacher Cindy Bunder is seen demonstrating a virtual classroom at Glenunga High School in Adelaide. Source: AAP

Published 29 April 2020 at 3:55pm, updated 30 April 2020 at 8:26am
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Federal Government and the states continue to be at odds over whether students should be back in the classroom.

It's released new research that shows as many as half of ALL students will suffer significant learning setbacks because of the shift to remote learning.

 

  • New South Wales is taking a five-stage approach to bringing students back to the classroom.
  • There are concerns schools are simply not ready for a full-scale return.
  • States and territories such as Victoria, the ACT and Tasmania have opted for remote learning
 

Craig Petersen, of the New South Wales Secondary Principals Council says some  teachers and students are worried about the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

