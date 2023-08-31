Experts say migration key to Australia's growth as population ages

KEY POINTS
- Business groups and economists are urging the government to look to migration as a solution for the job vacancies those retirements will create.
- National Cabinet recently announced a major policy to address supply, with give states and territories to receive up to three billion dollars if they reach an updated target of building one-point-two million new homes over the next five years.