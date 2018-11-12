Experts: Strawberry tampering will have little effect on export business

Source: AAP
After arresting a 50-year old woman in Queensland on suspicion of tampering with strawberry products with needles, Professor Bob Farquharson says that the incidents will have little effect on the export business for the product.
