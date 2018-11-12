SBS Filipino

Experts: Strawberry tampering will have little effect on export business

Professor Bob Farquharson of the University of Melbourne

Published 12 November 2018 at 1:09pm, updated 12 November 2018 at 1:27pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
After arresting a 50-year old woman in Queensland on suspicion of tampering with strawberry products with needles, Professor Bob Farquharson says that the incidents will have little effect on the export business for the product.

