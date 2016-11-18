Experts to help Filipino job seekers in Melbourne

Published 18 November 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 18 November 2016 at 4:51pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Are you a Filipino wanting to launch your career in Australia? Are you a Filipino living Melbourne and nearby places and looking for a job? A team of experts will guide and assist you in finding a job that best suit your skills and qualifications Australia Filipino Community Services's Rohan Weeraratne and Norminda Forteza tells us more Image: The resume is an important part of the application (Getty Images)
