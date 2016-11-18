SBS Filipino

Experts to help Filipino job seekers in Melbourne

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_588477.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 18 November 2016 at 4:51pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Are you a Filipino wanting to launch your career in Australia? Are you a Filipino living Melbourne and nearby places and looking for a job? A team of experts will guide and assist you in finding a job that best suit your skills and qualifications Australia Filipino Community Services's Rohan Weeraratne and Norminda Forteza tells us more Image: The resume is an important part of the application (Getty Images)

Published 18 November 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 18 November 2016 at 4:51pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels