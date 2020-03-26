SBS Filipino

Explainer: Who are the workers deemed 'essential'?

A nurse takes a sample at a drive-in coronavirus testing station in Adelaide

Published 26 March 2020 at 1:46pm, updated 27 March 2020 at 5:24pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Even with such stringent rules in place, many workers will still have to go to work - they are being dubbed 'essential workers'. The term has left many Australians wondering what exactly makes an essential worker, and how can we keep them safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Listen in.

