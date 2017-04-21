SBS Filipino

Exploitation of Vietnamese students rampant in Melbourne business

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_670453.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 April 2017 at 9:01am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:09am
By Trinh Nguyen, Olivia Nguyen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Vietnamese food in Australia is a very popular cheap eat.Image: Exploitation of Vietnamese students (SBS Vietnamese)

Published 22 April 2017 at 9:01am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:09am
By Trinh Nguyen, Olivia Nguyen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But a special SBS investigation reveals deliberate and ongoing attempts to exploit workers in the hospitality industry helps keep such prices low, with some workers paid as little as $6 an hour.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul