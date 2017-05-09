'Extremely xenophobic': Labor criticised over 'Australians First' ad

The ad, which promotes Australian jobs for Australian citizens, is being criticised for its predominantly white cast, with one Liberal MP calling it 'xenophobic'.
Published 9 May 2017 at 11:31am, updated 9 May 2017 at 2:40pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Opposition leader Bill Shorten is distancing himself from a Labor party advertisement following accusations of racism. Image: Still from Labor ad (SBS)
Published 9 May 2017 at 11:31am, updated 9 May 2017 at 2:40pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share