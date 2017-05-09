SBS Filipino

'Extremely xenophobic': Labor criticised over 'Australians First' ad

Published 9 May 2017 at 11:31am, updated 9 May 2017 at 2:40pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Ronald Manila
Opposition leader Bill Shorten is distancing himself from a Labor party advertisement following accusations of racism. Image: Still from Labor ad (SBS)

The ad, which promotes Australian jobs for Australian citizens, is being criticised for its predominantly white cast, with one Liberal MP calling it 'xenophobic'.

 

 

 

