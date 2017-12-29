SBS Filipino

Eyeglass for a cause

Published 29 December 2017 at 11:15am, updated 29 December 2017 at 11:18am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Almost half a million Australians are blind or vision-impaired, even though 90 per cent of the cases are either preventable or treatable. The problem is not everyone has access to appropriate eye care. Now, one Australian company is on a mission to make glasses accessible and affordable for all.

