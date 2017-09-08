SBS Filipino

F A S T Thinking saved Meliame's life

SBS Filipino

Meliame

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2017 at 3:31pm, updated 8 September 2017 at 5:26pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

F A S T, recognizing the changes in Face, Arms, Speech and acting quickly and wasting no Time is what saved Meliame Fifitita's life. A year after she suffered a stroke, Meliame is back to work and recovering. She is thankful for all the help she has received and most of all, thankful that her son was able to act F A S T

Published 8 September 2017 at 3:31pm, updated 8 September 2017 at 5:26pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 Its National Stroke Week 4-10 September 2017. 

Image: Meliame Fifita is back to work at SBS Radio for the Tongan Langauge Program (supplied)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul