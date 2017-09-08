F A S T Thinking saved Meliame's life

Published 8 September 2017 at 3:31pm, updated 8 September 2017 at 5:26pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
F A S T, recognizing the changes in Face, Arms, Speech and acting quickly and wasting no Time is what saved Meliame Fifitita's life. A year after she suffered a stroke, Meliame is back to work and recovering. She is thankful for all the help she has received and most of all, thankful that her son was able to act F A S T
