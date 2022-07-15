SBS Filipino

Face-to-face classes to resume in the Philippines amid rising COVID-19 cases

File Photo: A teacher supervises students washing their hands before entering a classroom at Siocon Elementary School for the face-to-face classes in the town of Bogo in Cebu province on November 15, 2021.

File Photo: A teacher supervises students washing their hands before entering a classroom at Bogo, Cebu, Philippines November 21, 2021 Source: CHERYL BALDICANTOS/AFP via Getty Images

Published 15 July 2022 at 12:28pm, updated 15 July 2022 at 2:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Philippines' education department says the country is ready to resume face-to-face classes next month.

Highlights
  • Due to COVID-19 lockdowns and protocols, schools in the Philippines have shifted to online learning
  • The group Teachers Dignity Coalition asked the government to postpone the school year to September so teachers can rest before the opening.
  • Around 94% of adult Filipinos agree that children must be allowed to attend face-to-face classes according to a Pulse Asia survey.
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
Pilipinas, naghahanda na sa pagsisimula ng face-to-face classes image

Pilipinas, naghahanda na sa pagsisimula ng face-to-face classes

15/07/202209:01


