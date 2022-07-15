Face-to-face classes to resume in the Philippines amid rising COVID-19 cases

Highlights
- Due to COVID-19 lockdowns and protocols, schools in the Philippines have shifted to online learning
- The group Teachers Dignity Coalition asked the government to postpone the school year to September so teachers can rest before the opening.
- Around 94% of adult Filipinos agree that children must be allowed to attend face-to-face classes according to a Pulse Asia survey.
Pilipinas, naghahanda na sa pagsisimula ng face-to-face classes
SBS Filipino
15/07/202209:01
