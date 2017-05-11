Facebook Live acts against live-streaming crime

The announcement follows a spike in the number of people using live-streaming services to commit crimes -- some of them devastating to view -- in real time
Published 11 May 2017 at 11:51am
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Facebook has announced it will hire 3,000 extra staff over the next year to speed up the removal of videos showing murder, suicide and other violent acts.Image: Facebook Live one of those raising questions (SBS)
