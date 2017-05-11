SBS Filipino

Facebook Live acts against live-streaming crime

Published 11 May 2017 at 11:51am
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Source: SBS
Facebook has announced it will hire 3,000 extra staff over the next year to speed up the removal of videos showing murder, suicide and other violent acts.Image: Facebook Live one of those raising questions (SBS)

The announcement follows a spike in the number of people using live-streaming services to commit crimes -- some of them devastating to view -- in real time

