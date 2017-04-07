SBS Filipino

Fairytales and gender stereotypes in the classroom

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_661418.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 April 2017 at 8:46am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:08am
By Gareth Boreham, Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Preschool teachers in Victoria are being encouraged to break down gender stereotypes in the classroom with fewer stories about princes and princesses. Image: Victoria Brockett and her son (SBS)

Published 8 April 2017 at 8:46am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:08am
By Gareth Boreham, Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Andrews Government denies it wants to ban fairytales but says it does want to improve male attitudes towards women from an early age and reduce domestic violence later in life.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul