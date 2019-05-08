Faith in the lives of Filipino migrants

Fr Junray Rayna, a Filipino Catholic priest from the Diocese of Sandhurst in Melbourne, said that Filipinos have a deep faith and as part of their cultural heritage, they bring it with them when they move overseas.





Over the years, this young priest had witnessed stories of uncertainties, plans unfulfilled, failures and loneliness of newly arrived Filipino migrants in Australia. But he had also seen how their deeper and renewed understanding of faith, through their struggles, transformed them to be more accepting, optimistic and hopeful.





Priests from St Kilian's Parish, (L) Fr Junray Rayna (Supplied) Source: Fr Rayna





Role of Faith

Fr Junray conveyed the role of faith for migrants is not only for support provision, but also as a tool to remain hopeful; it allows them to endure the uncertainties and accept certain realities though it can be very hard at times.





Looking back ten years ago when he first arrived in Australia, he found himself as vulnerable as most of any other new migrants. There were sudden losses that made him succumb to feelings of loneliness. But he was able to cope then by wandering and visiting the churches in Melbourne. It became a source of light for him, and to his satisfaction, brought him much joy. Faith contributed to his well-being.





“[Faith] does not only bring optimism but it is a very strong core of our being. Even though we can be really lonely, as long as we have a strong faith, we could remain strong at times of our personal crises here,” shared Fr Junray.





St. Kilian's Parish church-goers (Supplied) Source: Fr Junray





Re-assessing the understanding of Faith

Faith played an integral part in the migration process for many of the Filipinos he encountered in Melbourne; it started from their preparation back in the Philippines, when they visited different churches to pray for a successful visa application, to their arrival and settlement in Australia.





While most of these Filipinos who arrived in Australia carry with them an understanding of faith as delivering them to an instant accomplishment of the dreams and big plans they have for themselves and their families, Fr Junray encouraged this population to re-assess this meaning-making of faith and to perceive it instead as an act of surrender, even when it hurts.





He related the story of a young nurse who was on a bridging visa few years back. This young nurse had put much trust in herself to make things happen only to be disappointed as her plans failed one by one. It was a lesson learned for her so she started to surrender to God completely; later on, she discovered the greater narrative God has planned for her life. Currently, Fr Junray said, this nurse is happily working in Melbourne.





This is the lesson the young Catholic priest wanted to impart to newly arrived Filipino migrants - to keep the faith that knows how to surrender to God. Fr Junray said that coming to a new country may put one to a state of vulnerability but by having faith, one becomes hopeful of the glory that awaits.









