According to police, the currency have Chinese characters in them, and is used for training bank staff which were printed in China.
Fake Australian bills, confiscated from man in Adelaide
Published 10 August 2017 at 11:26am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An Adelaide man was arrested last week, after being found in possession of fake Australian notes. Part of the news report of Norma Henessy.
Published 10 August 2017 at 11:26am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share