Fake Australian bills, confiscated from man in Adelaide

site_197_Filipino_730103.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 August 2017 at 11:26am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An Adelaide man was arrested last week, after being found in possession of fake Australian notes. Part of the news report of Norma Henessy.

Published 10 August 2017 at 11:26am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to police, the currency have Chinese characters in them, and is used for training bank staff which were printed in China.

Share