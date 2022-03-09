Fake charities and money muling: avoiding the risks with online donating and gift-giving

Available in other languages

Highlights Hundreds of thousands of dollars have already been lost to fake charities this year

People are particularly vulnerable when they're tired.

Money muling is using Australian bank accounts to move money that they've stolen from the victims out of the Australian jurisdiction.

In the Annual Cyber Threat Report 2022, the ACSC received over 76,000 cyber crime reports, an increase of nearly 13% from the previous financial year.













