Fake charities and money muling: avoiding the risks with online donating and gift-giving

Young woman working from home with her dog

Experts are warning of more scams as the Christmas season approaches. Source: Moment RF / Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Published 7 December 2022 at 3:01pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
With a spike in data leaks this year, experts are warning of more scams as the Christmas season approaches.

Highlights
  • Hundreds of thousands of dollars have already been lost to fake charities this year
  • People are particularly vulnerable when they're tired.
  • Money muling is using Australian bank accounts to move money that they've stolen from the victims out of the Australian jurisdiction.
In the Annual Cyber Threat Report 2022, the ACSC received over 76,000 cyber crime reports, an increase of nearly 13% from the previous financial year.

 



How can you protect yourself from COVID-19 scams image

How to recognise online scams and protect yourself against personal data theft

09/03/202210:17
