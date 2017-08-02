Tej Chitnis was last seen leaving his parents' home in April 2016. He is among 2,000 people listed as long-term missing in Australia, leaving desperate families searching for answers.
Families speak at Missing Persons Week launch
More than a year after their son disappeared without a trace, a Melbourne family is holding out hope he is still alive and well. Image: Police images of missing persons in Australia. AAP.
