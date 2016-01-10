SBS Filipino

Family, Friends Farewell Hassan

Published 10 January 2016 at 11:56am
A terminally ill Pakistani student who died shortly after his mother and brother were granted visas to travel to Australia, has been laid to rest in Melbourne. Image: Son Rameez and mother Shaheen Asif were initially denied visa to visit his dying brother (SBS)

In this report, Hassan Asif has been remembered as a courageous young man, by his family and the friends he made during his short time in Australia.

 





