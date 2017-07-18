The local community has rallied behind the Lees, who have lived in Australia for almost a decade.
Family pleads not to be deported after nine years in Australia
Published 18 July 2017 at 2:06pm, updated 18 July 2017 at 9:06pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
A Melbourne family facing deportation to South Korea after a migration-agency scam has issued a last-minute plea to be allowed to stay. Image: The Lee family (The Leader)
