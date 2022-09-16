Family support can make a lot of difference for those diagnosed with dementia

Highlights Dementia has no cure but progression can be delayed.

It is also important to remain connected with people especially loved ones

To be able to fully care for a loved one living with dementia, one needs to learn and understand the illness.







“The previous lockdown has greatly affected many dementia patients; we have seen some progress rapidly due to lack of socialisation and constant isolation. It even triggered hallucinations for some. Many patients were constantly confused as they did not recognise their carers who were in full PPE gear” Dr Bong Sanosa says.





September is Dementia Awareness Month



