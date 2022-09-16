SBS Filipino

Family support can make a lot of difference for those diagnosed with dementia

SBS Filipino

DSC_9693.JPG

"Socialization is important, it helps in ensuring they remain mentally and physically active. At the Memory Cafe, play music, tv ads, and play games that were once familiar during their younger years." Dr. Bong Sanosa. Geriatrician (At the Memory Cafe Activity, City of Ballarat) Credit: Yvon Davis

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 September 2022 at 11:33am, updated 41 minutes ago at 11:46am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Support and care of family and loved ones play a significant part in the quality of life of a person diagnosed with dementia.

Published 16 September 2022 at 11:33am, updated 41 minutes ago at 11:46am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Dementia has no cure but progression can be delayed.
  • It is also important to remain connected with people especially loved ones
  • To be able to fully care for a loved one living with dementia, one needs to learn and understand the illness.


“The previous lockdown has greatly affected many dementia patients; we have seen some progress rapidly due to lack of socialisation and constant isolation. It even triggered hallucinations for some. Many patients were constantly confused as they did not recognise their carers who were in full PPE gear” Dr Bong Sanosa says.

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Turning negatives into positives image

Mat Bertrand is an only child living away from home. Benito Chan is the only child who remained single among his siblings. The two have never crossed paths but they share a similar experience. They both became carers for their parents when they could no longer care for themselves.

SBS Filipino

01/12/202116:51
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Felicia and Lina (Supplied).jpg

Lockdown may be over - but loneliness lingers

bus.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 16 September

jon 1.jpg

Newly conferred Australian citizen shares tips on taking the citizenship exam

Australia Queens Funeral

Pandemic leave payments extended indefinitely