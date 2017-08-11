There were concerns the parents wanted to take their young daughter abroad for the practice, which is illegal in all states and territories of Australia.
Family's travel ban remains in place over FGM fears
Published 12 August 2017 at 9:16am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There is a call for increased data collection on the practice of female genital mutilation in Australia after a court upheld a travel ban on a migrant family in New South Wales. Image: Family's travel ban remains over FGM fears (AAP)
Published 12 August 2017 at 9:16am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share