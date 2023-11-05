‘I thought I didn't belong’: How this Filipino nurse triumphs in Melbourne Cup’s stylish race

Sherlon.jpg

Filipino nurse from Darwin Sherlon Garbo won the Melbourne Cup Myer Fashion Competition. Credit: Sherlon Garbo

Part of Australian culture, the traditional Melbourne Cup is eagerly anticipated, and some Filipino migrants, like nurse Sherlon Garbo from Darwin, actively participate.

Key Points
  • Filipino Nurse Sherlon Garbo, who previously won the 2022 Myer Fashion Best Suited Competition wearing a man skirt, is set to attend the upcoming Melbourne Cup once again.
  • During the height of the pandemic, Garbo also emerged victorious in the 2020 Fashions on Your Front Lawn competition, using recycled clothing.
  • In 2023, thanks to his influence, Garbo's niece made it to the Top 3 Finalists in the Best Suited Competition.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Sherlon Garbo image

'Akala ko I don’t belong’: Paano nagtagumpay ang isang Filipino nurse sa Melbourne Cup fashion competition

SBS Filipino

05/11/202310:47
Melbourne Cup: Ang karera na bumihag at naging sanhi ng pagkahati ng opinyon ng mga Australyano

