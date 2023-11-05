‘I thought I didn't belong’: How this Filipino nurse triumphs in Melbourne Cup’s stylish race

Key Points
- Filipino Nurse Sherlon Garbo, who previously won the 2022 Myer Fashion Best Suited Competition wearing a man skirt, is set to attend the upcoming Melbourne Cup once again.
- During the height of the pandemic, Garbo also emerged victorious in the 2020 Fashions on Your Front Lawn competition, using recycled clothing.
- In 2023, thanks to his influence, Garbo's niece made it to the Top 3 Finalists in the Best Suited Competition.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
'Akala ko I don’t belong’: Paano nagtagumpay ang isang Filipino nurse sa Melbourne Cup fashion competition
SBS Filipino
05/11/202310:47