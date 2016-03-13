SBS Filipino

FASTCO Annual Picnic, Welcoming and Mentoring Newly Arrived Filipino Students

Lem Lopez, Lucille del Valle and Jay DeLos Reyes at SBS Studious, Melbourne Federation Square

Lem Lopez, Lucille del Valle and Jay DeLos Reyes at SBS Studious, Melbourne Federation Square

Published 13 March 2016 at 11:21am, updated 16 March 2016 at 11:25am
By Maridel Martinez
Every year hundreds of Filipinos arrive to Australia to take up higher education and training, many of them were initially lost, lonely and homesick. In Melbourne Filipin0 students named FASTCO - Filipino Australian Students Council where they have formed a bond that not only helps forget the loneliness it also creates new pathways for friendships and new opportunities. Image: Lem Lopez, Lucille del Valle and Jay delos Reyes at SBS Studios, Melbourne Federation Square (SBS Filipino)

This week, they will welcome the 2016 batch of Filipino students from the Philippines with a small gathering, picnic.

