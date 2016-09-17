SBS Filipino

FASTCO, directions for 2016

Edu Remington (Left), Mike Malicsi (right)

Published 17 September 2016 at 8:51pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
In working to strengthen ties between Filipino Australian students in Victoria, under the new leadership of President Mike Malicsi and Vice President Edu Remington, FASTCO, Filipino Australian Students Council new endeavours will aim to strengthen friendships and exchange of knowledge while many find comfort in the company of fellow Filipinos as they face homesickness.

