FASTCompanion

Ethel Villafranca and David Lorenzana at SBS Studios, Federation Square in Melbourne Source: SBS Filipino
Published 16 February 2018 at 3:21pm, updated 16 February 2018 at 5:01pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Every year around 100 Filipinos begin their academic journey in Australia, many are unaware of the way of life in Australia. Most of them have no friends or family members to assist them. Past and present Filipino scholars have set up a mentoring program to assist newly arrived Filipino students. We talk to Ethel Villanfranca and David Lozada from the Filipino Australian Student Council of Victoria (FASTCO)in Australia about the mentoring program
