Father of 'Anak' to return to Sydney, Melbourne after nearly 30 years

Freddie Aguilar

Source: Martine Girard

Published 29 June 2016 at 11:31am, updated 29 June 2016 at 12:39pm
By Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Legendary Filipino singer-songwriter Freddie Aguilar will perform two concerts in Australia this July after almost 30 years. Image: Freddie Aguilar performing in a bar in 1988 (Wikipedia / Martine Girard CC BY 2.0)

Louie Tolentino catches up with Freddie Aguilar.

